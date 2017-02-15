Select a JSON object or its subtree that matches your filter function
Step 1. Take any JSON object
var data = {
"links": [
{ "remote_url": "http://localhost" },
{ "file_url": "file://documents" },
{ "remote_url": "https://blahblah.com" }
],
"preview": "https://image",
"metadata": "This is a link collection"
}
Step 2. Find all key/value pairs that match a selector function
var sel = ST.select(data, function(key, val) {
return /https?:/.test(val);
})
Step 3. Once selected, you can make queries.
var keys = sel.keys();
// [
// "remote_url",
// "remote_url",
// "preview"
// ]
var values = sel.values();
// [
// "http://localhost",
// "https://blahblah.com",
// "https://image"
// ]
var paths = sel.paths();
// [
// "[\"links\"]",
// "[\"links\"]",
// ""
// ]
Transform any JSON with a declarative template, also in JSON.
Step 1. Take any JSON object
var data = {
"title": "List of websites",
"description": "This is a list of popular websites"
"data": {
"sites": [{
"name": "Google",
"url": "https://google.com"
}, {
"name": "Facebook",
"url": "https://facebook.com"
}, {
"name": "Twitter",
"url": "https://twitter.com"
}, {
"name": "Github",
"url": "https://github.com"
}]
}
}
Step 2. Select and transform with a template JSON object
var sel = ST.select(data, function(key, val){
return key === 'sites';
})
.transformWith({
"items": {
"{{#each sites}}": {
"tag": "<a href='{{url}}'>{{name}}</a>"
}
}
})
Step 3. Get the result
var keys = sel.keys();
// [
// "tag",
// "tag",
// "tag",
// "tag"
// ]
var values = sel.values();
// [
// "<a href='https://google.com'>Google</a>",
// "<a href='https://facebook.com'>Facebook</a>",
// "<a href='https://twitter.com'>Twitter</a>",
// "<a href='https://github.com'>Github</a>"
// ]
var objects = sel.objects();
// [
// {
// "tag": "<a href='https://google.com'>Google</a>"
// }, {
// "tag": "<a href='https://facebook.com'>Facebook</a>"
// }, {
// "tag": "<a href='https://twitter.com'>Twitter</a>"
// }, {
// "tag": "<a href='https://github.com'>Github</a>"
// }
// ]
var root = sel.root();
// {
// "items": [{
// "tag": "<a href='https://google.com'>Google</a>"
// }, {
// "tag": "<a href='https://facebook.com'>Facebook</a>"
// }, {
// "tag": "<a href='https://twitter.com'>Twitter</a>"
// }, {
// "tag": "<a href='https://github.com'>Github</a>"
// }]
// }
st.js is a library that adds a couple of powerful methods to JavaScript's native JSON.
ST.select(...).transform(...)
stateless functions, with
NO dependency.
embed anywhere without hassle. (Currently used in various environments including iOS, Android, node.js, browser, etc.)
Old way: Manually construct object
// app.js
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
var response = {}
response["current_user"] = {
username: "@" + req.user.username,
firstname: req.user.name.split(' ')[0],
lastname: req.user.name.split(' ')[1]
}
var transformed_posts = db.posts.map(function(post){
return {
slug: post.slug
permalink: "https://blahblahblah.blahblah/" + post.slug,
post_title: post.title,
post_content: post.content
}
})
response["posts"] = transformed_posts
res.json(response)
})
New way: Declarative approach with st.js
// app.js
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
res.json(ST.select(require('./template.json'))
.transform({user: req.user, posts: db.posts})
.root())
})
// template.json
{
"current_user": {
"username": "@{{user.username}}",
"firstname": "{{user.name.split(' ')[0]}}",
"lastname": "{{user.name.split(' ')[1]}}"
},
"posts": {
"{{#each posts}}": {
"slug": "{{slug}}",
"permalink": "https://blahblahblah.blahblah/{{slug}}",
"post_title": "{{title}}",
"post_content": "{{content}}"
}
}
}
JSON.stringify or
JSON.parse
Browser
var rpc = {
name: "add",
args: [2,3,1]
}
fetch("http://localhost:3000", {
method: "POST",
headers: {
'Accept': 'application/json',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
body: JSON.stringify(rpc)
).then(function(res) {
console.log(res.json());
})
Server
// router.json
[{
"{{#if 'name' in this}}": [{
"{{#if name === 'add'}}": 'add_service'
}, {
"{{#elseif name === 'subtract'}}": [{
"{{#if args.length === 2}}": 'subtract_service'
}, {
"{{#else}}": 'error_service'
}]
}]
}, {
"{{#else}}": 'error_service'
}]
// express server
app.post('/', (req, res) => {
const Services = {
add_service: function(){
return Array.prototype.slice
.call(arguments)
.reduce((a,b) => {
return a+b;
}, 0)
},
subtract_service: function() {
return arguments[0] - arguments[1]
},
error_service: function() {
return 'error';
}
}
const name = ST.transform(require('./router.json'), req.body);
res.json(Services[name].apply(this, req.body.args));
});
router.json), we don't even need it on the server side.
router.json on the server, but send it from the browser?
Browser
var router = [{
"{{#if 'name' in this}}": [{
"{{#if name === 'add'}}": 'add_service'
}, {
"{{#elseif name === 'subtract'}}": [{
"{{#if args.length === 2}}": 'subtract_service'
}, {
"{{#else}}": 'error_service'
}]
}]
}, {
"{{#else}}": 'error_service'
}];
var rpc = {
name: "add",
args: [2,3,1],
router: router
}
fetch("http://localhost:3000", {
method: "POST",
headers: {
'Accept': 'application/json',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
body: JSON.stringify(rpc)
).then(function(res) {
console.log(res.json());
})
Server
// express server
app.post('/', (req, res) => {
const Services = {
add_service: function(){
return Array.prototype.slice
.call(arguments)
.reduce((a,b) => {
return a+b;
}, 0)
},
subtract_service: function() {
return arguments[0] - arguments[1]
},
error_service: function() {
return 'error';
}
}
const name = ST.transform(req.body.router, req.body);
res.json(Services[name].apply(this, req.body.args));
});
st.js is the core JSON parser that powers Jasonette, a framework that lets you build native iOS/Android apps by writing nothing but a JSON markup.
<script src="st.js"></script>
<script>
var parsed = ST.select({ "items": [1,2,3,4] })
.transformWith({
"{{#each items}}": {
"type": "label", "text": "{{this}}"
}
})
.root();
</script>
Install through npm:
$ npm install stjs
Use
const ST = require('st');
const parsed = ST.select({ "items": [1,2,3,4] })
.transformWith({
"{{#each items}}": {
"type": "label", "text": "{{this}}"
}
})
.root();